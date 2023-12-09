The Alcorn State Braves (2-4) will visit the North Texas Eagles (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

North Texas vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves' 49.2 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 59.6 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The Eagles put up 12.4 more points per game (77.9) than the Braves allow (65.5).
  • North Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • When Alcorn State allows fewer than 77.9 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Eagles are making 46.1% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Braves allow to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Braves shoot 31.5% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 17.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.4 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 13.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 12.4 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
  • Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota W 71-50 Reed Green Coliseum
12/1/2023 Pepperdine W 74-57 UNT Coliseum
12/6/2023 UAPB W 73-66 UNT Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alcorn State - UNT Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
12/21/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena

