The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Arizona vs. Incarnate Word matchup in this article.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-3.5) 151.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-3.5) 151.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Northern Arizona is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Lumberjacks have hit the over just twice.

