The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) will be looking to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McDermott Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lumberjacks have allowed to their opponents.

Incarnate Word is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 102nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks sit at 318th.

The Cardinals score an average of 78.1 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 73.8 the Lumberjacks give up.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Incarnate Word is 2-2.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.

At home, the Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word sunk more triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule