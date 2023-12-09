The Houston Cougars (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Jackson State matchup.

Houston vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Jackson State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Houston (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Houston (-33.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston vs. Jackson State Betting Trends

Houston has covered five times in nine games with a spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Cougars games has hit the over.

Jackson State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Tigers' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), Houston is sixth-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +1600, Houston has been given a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

