The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will visit the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Christian has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 229th.

The Huskies average only 3.6 more points per game (72) than the Longhorns allow (68.4).

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Houston Christian is 1-2.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Houston Christian scored 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).

In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (81) than on the road (84.8).

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian made fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) too.

