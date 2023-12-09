The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will visit the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 41.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
  • Houston Christian has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns sit at 229th.
  • The Huskies average only 3.6 more points per game (72) than the Longhorns allow (68.4).
  • When it scores more than 68.4 points, Houston Christian is 1-2.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Houston Christian scored 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 3.8 fewer points per game at home (81) than on the road (84.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Houston Christian made fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) too.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ TCU L 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Rice L 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Southwestern Adventist W 95-58 Sharp Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
12/16/2023 Champion Christian - Sharp Gymnasium
12/19/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum

