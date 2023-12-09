Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in El Paso County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastlake High School - El Paso at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastwood High School at Americas High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on December 9
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
