The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
  • Cincinnati is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 77th.
  • The Bearcats record 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 41.9% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Xavier is 3-2 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 252nd.
  • The Musketeers put up 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Bearcats give up (65).
  • Xavier has a 4-5 record when allowing fewer than 87.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Cincinnati scored 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did when playing on the road (70.7).
  • The Bearcats gave up 67.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Cincinnati performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.5.
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more 3-pointers away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena

