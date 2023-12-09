The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 134th.
  • The Bulldogs average 9.2 more points per game (82.1) than the Golden Bears allow (72.9).
  • Butler is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
  • Cal has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 53rd.
  • The Golden Bears' 74.6 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs give up.
  • Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Butler performed better in home games last season, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game away from home.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last season, averaging 7.0 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Cal scored 3.9 more points per game at home (60.5) than away (56.6).
  • At home, the Golden Bears conceded 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Cal knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (32.4%) as well.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Tulane L 84-81 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 San Diego State L 76-67 JSerra Pavilion
12/2/2023 Santa Clara W 84-69 Haas Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 Ole Miss - Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 UCSD - Haas Pavilion

