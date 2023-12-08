Tim Hardaway Jr. plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Hardaway had 17 points in his last game, which ended in a 147-97 win against the Jazz.

Below, we dig into Hardaway's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.8 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 21.8 20.6 PR -- 20.2 18.8 3PM 2.5 3.4 3.2



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Hardaway has taken 13.6 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 13.4% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.4 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hardaway's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.1 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.8 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Trail Blazers give up 45.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 27th in the league.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 32 10 2 0 2 0 0 12/16/2022 26 17 2 2 2 0 1 11/12/2022 31 16 3 5 3 0 1

