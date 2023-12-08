The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) welcome in the Houston Cougars (5-1) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 86 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 73.4 the Lions give up.

Houston is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 86 points.

The Lions score eight more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars give up (63.8).

When Texas A&M-Commerce totals more than 63.8 points, it is 5-1.

When Houston gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Lions are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Cougars concede.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36) Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Jordyn Newsome: 12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ahmya Boyce: 10.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule