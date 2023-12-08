Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Taylor County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abilene Christian High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.