Tari Eason could make a big impact for the Houston Rockets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Denver Nuggets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 110-101 win versus the Thunder, Eason tallied nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Eason's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tari Eason Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 Assists -- 1.2 PRA -- 14 PR -- 12.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Eason's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tari Eason Insights vs. the Nuggets

Eason is responsible for taking 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are sixth in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

The Nuggets give up 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tari Eason vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 17 4 2 0 0 2 0 11/24/2023 16 7 4 1 1 0 1 11/12/2023 16 8 3 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.