Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Smith County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Davenport High School