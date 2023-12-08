When the Denver Nuggets (14-8) and Houston Rockets (9-9) square off at Ball Arena on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, Michael Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: ALT, Space City Home Network

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets defeated the Thunder on Wednesday, 110-101. Their leading scorer was Dillon Brooks with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dillon Brooks 23 4 2 1 0 2 Aaron Holiday 22 6 4 1 0 6 Alperen Sengun 21 6 7 1 2 0

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun's averages for the season are 21 points, 9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, making 54.4% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet's averages on the season are 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest, making 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

Jalen Green averages 18.8 points, 4.7 boards and 3.2 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.9 points, 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Rockets receive 13.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Brooks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22.6 9.6 5.2 0.9 1.3 1.1 Fred VanVleet 14.6 4.1 8.7 0.9 0.5 2.7 Jalen Green 17.6 5.1 3.8 0.5 0.4 2.1 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.9 9.5 1.4 0.6 1.1 1.4 Dillon Brooks 13.5 2.7 1.6 0.7 0 1.7

