How to Watch the Rockets vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (9-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) after losing eight straight road games.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Rockets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Rockets Player Props
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 25th.
- The Rockets' 110.1 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.5 points, Houston is 4-4.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets score more points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (108), and also concede fewer points at home (98.8) than away (117).
- At home Houston is giving up 98.8 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than it is on the road (117).
- The Rockets pick up 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.4) than on the road (27.5).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Jock Landale
|Out
|Illness
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
