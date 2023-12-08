The Houston Rockets (9-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (14-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 219.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has combined with its opponent to score more than 219.5 points in six of 18 games this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season is 216.9 points, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Houston has a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.

Houston has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 12 54.5% 114 224.1 110.5 217.4 223.5 Rockets 6 33.3% 110.1 224.1 106.9 217.4 220.8

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rockets have gone over the total three times.

Against the spread, Houston has been better at home (9-1-0) than away (4-4-0).

The Rockets put up an average of 110.1 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 13-5 1-0 6-12 Nuggets 8-14 2-3 10-12

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Rockets Nuggets 110.1 Points Scored (PG) 114 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-10 4-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 10-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-8 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-3

