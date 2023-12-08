Rockets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 8
The Denver Nuggets (14-8) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (9-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Rockets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Rockets 109
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-3.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (219.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 220.7
- The Nuggets (8-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 35.8% less often than the Rockets (13-5-0) this season.
- Denver (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (40%) than Houston (1-0) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (100%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it better (45.5% of the time) than Houston (33.3%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 6-9, while the Nuggets are 12-6 as moneyline favorites.
Rockets Performance Insights
- On offense the Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA (110.1 points per game). But defensively they are second-best (106.9 points conceded per game).
- Houston is 13th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.4) and 11th in rebounds allowed (43.5).
- This season the Rockets are ranked 10th in the NBA in assists at 26.3 per game.
- In 2023-24, Houston is eighth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).
- The Rockets are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
