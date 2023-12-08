The Denver Nuggets (14-8) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (9-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Rockets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Rockets 109

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 8.5)

Rockets (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-3.4)

Nuggets (-3.4) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.7

The Nuggets (8-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 35.8% less often than the Rockets (13-5-0) this season.

Denver (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (40%) than Houston (1-0) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Denver does it better (45.5% of the time) than Houston (33.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 6-9, while the Nuggets are 12-6 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense the Rockets are the fifth-worst team in the NBA (110.1 points per game). But defensively they are second-best (106.9 points conceded per game).

Houston is 13th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.4) and 11th in rebounds allowed (43.5).

This season the Rockets are ranked 10th in the NBA in assists at 26.3 per game.

In 2023-24, Houston is eighth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.6 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

The Rockets are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.5 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

