Shaedon Sharpe and Kyrie Irving are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) play the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) at Moda Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks won their previous game against the Jazz, 147-97, on Wednesday. Luka Doncic starred with 40 points, plus 10 boards and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 40 10 11 1 0 6 Kyrie Irving 26 3 4 3 0 4 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 4 2 0 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic gets the Mavericks 31.8 points, 8.5 boards and 8.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Irving averages 23.8 points, 4.1 boards and 5.4 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Mavericks get 16.8 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

The Mavericks receive 8.7 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Mavericks get 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

Watch Sharpe, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 27.9 7.7 7.8 1.2 0.4 3.2 Kyrie Irving 19.6 3 3.2 0.8 0.1 2.1 Dereck Lively 7.7 7.7 1.3 0.5 1.8 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 11 4.1 0.9 0.6 0.9 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.6 1.8 1.3 0.1 0 2.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.