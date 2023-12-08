Jabari Smith Jr. plus his Houston Rockets teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Smith, in his previous game (December 6 win against the Thunder), put up six points and 18 rebounds.

Let's look at Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 12.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 9.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 22.7 23.8 PR -- 21.3 22.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Nuggets

Smith has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.6% and 12.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.6 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 110.5 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 32 15 7 2 2 1 0 11/24/2023 38 16 15 1 2 1 1 11/12/2023 20 8 7 0 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.