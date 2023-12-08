In Hopkins County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hopkins County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Como-Pickton High School at Chisum High School

Game Time: 2:40 PM CT on December 8

2:40 PM CT on December 8 Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX

Sulphur Bluff, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitewright High School at Sulphur Bluff High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on December 8

6:40 PM CT on December 8 Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX

Sulphur Bluff, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wolfe City at Como-Pickton High School