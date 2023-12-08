Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garza County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Garza County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garza County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southland High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.