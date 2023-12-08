Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

VanVleet, in his most recent action, had 11 points, nine assists and three steals in a 110-101 win over the Thunder.

In this piece we'll break down VanVleet's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.2 16.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 9.5 9.1 9.5 PRA -- 29.4 30.5 PR -- 20.3 21 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.1



Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Nuggets

VanVleet is responsible for taking 15.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 23.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

VanVleet's Rockets average 100 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

Conceding 25 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 39 17 6 11 3 2 1 11/12/2023 41 26 2 4 3 0 0

