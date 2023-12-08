The Dallas Mavericks, Derrick Jones Jr. included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent game (December 6 win against the Jazz), produced 12 points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 11.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.1 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 14.7 16 PR -- 13.7 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Jones has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.3% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.2 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 111.8 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 45.9 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the league.

The Trail Blazers give up 25.8 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have given up 10.4 makes per game, second in the league.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 26 8 2 2 0 2 0 2/4/2023 17 2 1 0 0 0 0

