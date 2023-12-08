Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Collin County, Texas today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aubrey High School at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.