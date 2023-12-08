Aaron Holiday will take the court for the Houston Rockets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 110-101 win over the Thunder (his most recent action) Holiday produced 22 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Now let's break down Holiday's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 8.7 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.4 Assists -- 2.2 2.8 PRA -- 11.7 13.9 PR -- 9.5 11.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Holiday Insights vs. the Nuggets

Holiday has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 5.9% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Holiday's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.

The Nuggets concede 110.5 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Holiday vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 35 9 3 5 0 0 0 11/24/2023 15 7 0 0 1 1 1 11/12/2023 17 5 2 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.