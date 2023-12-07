The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Portland State Vikings (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Portland State Scoring Comparison

The Vikings average 5.1 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Ladyjacks give up to opponents (67.3).

Portland State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

SFA's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.2 points.

The 80.4 points per game the Ladyjacks average are 16.9 more points than the Vikings allow (63.5).

When SFA scores more than 63.5 points, it is 5-1.

Portland State is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 80.4 points.

The Ladyjacks are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Vikings allow to opponents (45.3%).

The Vikings' 42.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.4 higher than the Ladyjacks have conceded.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%

18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG% Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Schedule