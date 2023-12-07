Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Parker County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brock High School at Malakoff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Aledo High School at Forney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
