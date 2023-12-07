Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Parker County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Brock High School at Malakoff High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Aledo High School at Forney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

