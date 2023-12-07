Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Frio County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Frio County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Frio County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George West High School at Dilley High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dilley High School at Three Rivers High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
