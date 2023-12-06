The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 16th.
  • The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders give up.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than on the road (71.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (85.2).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas State L 75-58 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon L 79-69 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State L 77-75 Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 Texas A&M-CC - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

