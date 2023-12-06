How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will try to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Islanders sit at 16th.
- The Vaqueros put up an average of 73.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.6 the Islanders give up.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-3 when it scores more than 68.6 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Rio Grande Valley scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than on the road (71.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (85.2).
- Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-58
|Acrisure Arena
|11/29/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 79-69
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|L 77-75
|Wisdom Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
