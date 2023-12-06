The Houston Rockets (8-9) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSOK.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 113 - Rockets 112

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 2.5)

Rockets (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-0.8)

Thunder (-0.8) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Thunder's .789 ATS win percentage (15-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Rockets' .706 mark (12-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 9-5 against the spread compared to the 7-1 ATS record Oklahoma City puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the total 57.9% of the time this season (11 out of 19). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (six out of 17).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 8-2, a better mark than the Rockets have put up (5-9) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Rockets are fifth-worst in the league on offense (110.1 points scored per game) but third-best on defense (107.2 points allowed).

Houston collects 43.9 rebounds per game and give up 44.3 boards, ranking 17th and 17th, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Rockets are ranked 10th in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is sixth in the NBA in committing them (12.2 per game). It is fourth-worst in forcing them (12 per game).

The Rockets make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 15th and 17th, respectively, in the league.

