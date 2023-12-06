On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Thomas Harley going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Harley stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.2% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:19 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:58 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.