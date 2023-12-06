The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • In games Texas Tech shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
  • The Red Raiders are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 311th.
  • The Red Raiders record 5.3 more points per game (73.0) than the Mavericks give up (67.7).
  • When Texas Tech totals more than 67.7 points, it is 4-2.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last season, posting 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Raiders surrendered 68.4 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
  • At home, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than in away games (6.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Northern Iowa W 72-70 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler L 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha - United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt - Dickies Arena

