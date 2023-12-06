The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is nine percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Texas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
  • The Longhorns put up 14.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67).
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Texas is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season, 15.4 more than it averaged away (69.4).
  • The Longhorns gave up fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (72) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas made fewer treys away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UConn L 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming W 86-63 Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.