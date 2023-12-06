Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (9-0) against the Long Beach State Beach (3-2) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-58 in favor of Texas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Longhorns head into this matchup after an 80-68 win against UConn on Sunday.

Texas vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 82, Long Beach State 58

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns defeated the UConn Huskies (No. 11 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 80-68, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Longhorns have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Texas has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Longhorns are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Texas has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 11/AP Poll) on December 3

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 92) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 111) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 121) on November 25

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 143) on November 29

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

13.4 PTS, 8.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Taylor Jones: 15.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 71.8 FG%

15.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 71.8 FG% Amina Muhammad: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 67.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 67.9 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 90.4 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 51.9 per contest (12th in college basketball). They have a +347 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 38.5 points per game.

