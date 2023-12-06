The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) host the DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) after winning three straight home games. The Aggies are double-digit favorites by 19.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 146.5.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -19.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M's games have had a combined total of more than 146.5 points twice this season (in eight outings).

Texas A&M's games this season have had an average of 143.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Aggies have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-5-0 mark of DePaul.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 2 25% 75.3 146.7 68.1 146.7 138.6 DePaul 4 66.7% 71.4 146.7 78.6 146.7 147.8

Additional Texas A&M Insights & Trends

The Aggies record 75.3 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 78.6 the Blue Demons allow.

When Texas A&M scores more than 78.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 5-3-0 1-1 5-3-0 DePaul 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M DePaul 15-1 Home Record 7-8 7-4 Away Record 2-12 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.