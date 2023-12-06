The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

In games Texas A&M shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 14th.

The 75.3 points per game the Aggies score are the same as the Blue Demons give up.

Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last season, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.

In home games, the Aggies surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than in road games (67.0).

When it comes to threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% mark in road games.

