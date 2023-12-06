How to Watch Texas A&M vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.
Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- South Carolina vs Clemson (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
- San Francisco vs Vanderbilt (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Texas A&M shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 14th.
- The 75.3 points per game the Aggies score are the same as the Blue Demons give up.
- Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last season, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
- In home games, the Aggies surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than in road games (67.0).
- When it comes to threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% mark in road games.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-89
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Iowa State
|W 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 59-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|Toyota Center
