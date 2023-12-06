The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • In games Texas A&M shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
  • The Blue Demons are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 14th.
  • The 75.3 points per game the Aggies score are the same as the Blue Demons give up.
  • Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas A&M was worse in home games last season, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
  • In home games, the Aggies surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than in road games (67.0).
  • When it comes to threes, Texas A&M was equally balanced in home games and in road games last season, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% mark in road games.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Iowa State W 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia L 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis - Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston - Toyota Center

