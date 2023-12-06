The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will look to end a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

This season, the Islanders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Islanders are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 264th.

The Islanders average only three fewer points per game (76.7) than the Vaqueros allow (79.7).

Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.7 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.2 more points than it averaged in road games (72.7).

When playing at home, the Islanders gave up 3.5 fewer points per game (71.4) than away from home (74.9).

Texas A&M-CC sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule