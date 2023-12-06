How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will look to end a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- This season, the Islanders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 264th.
- The Islanders average only three fewer points per game (76.7) than the Vaqueros allow (79.7).
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.7 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.2 more points than it averaged in road games (72.7).
- When playing at home, the Islanders gave up 3.5 fewer points per game (71.4) than away from home (74.9).
- Texas A&M-CC sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|LIU
|L 83-68
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 67-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
