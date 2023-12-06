Wednesday's contest features the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) and the Northwestern State Demons (3-4) clashing at Prather Coliseum (on December 6) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-61 win for Tarleton State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Texans came out on top in their most recent outing 72-66 against UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 64, Northwestern State 61

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Texans took down the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 72-66 on December 2.

According to the RPI, the Demons have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 95th-most in the country.

Tarleton State Leaders

Andjela Bigovic: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Elise Turrubiates: 9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80.0 3PT% (4-for-5) Teresa Da Silva: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Lexi Bull: 4.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.2 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

