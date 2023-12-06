The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Stars vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-120) Stars (+100) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Dallas has played as an underdog of +100 or more one time this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Stars.

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

Stars vs Panthers Additional Info

Stars vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 72 (21st) Goals 78 (13th) 61 (4th) Goals Allowed 65 (6th) 14 (23rd) Power Play Goals 15 (19th) 15 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (2nd)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars went 5-3-2 in its most recent 10 games, including a 4-6-0 line against the spread during that span.

Dallas has hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Stars total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 9.2 goals.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 65 goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

Their +13 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

