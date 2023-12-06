Having dropped three straight on home ice, the Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 65 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Stars have 78 goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 23 11 13 24 20 8 49.7% Jason Robertson 23 8 14 22 16 16 - Roope Hintz 22 8 12 20 5 6 52.1% Matt Duchene 22 6 11 17 5 11 57.2% Tyler Seguin 23 8 9 17 8 6 55.7%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Panthers rank 21st in the league with 72 goals scored (three per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players