There are five games featuring a Southland team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Lamar Cardinals versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Lamar Cardinals at Texas A&M Aggies 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 SEC Network + Tarleton State Texans at Northwestern State Demons 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Orleans Privateers at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Houston Christian Huskies at Kansas Jayhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - McNeese Cowgirls at Kansas State Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!