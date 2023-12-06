Can we count on Roope Hintz finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

  • In seven of 22 games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:42 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 17:22 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:35 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

