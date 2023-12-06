The Houston Rockets (8-9) match up against the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Alperen Sengun of the Rockets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSOK

Space City Home Network, BSOK Live Stream:

Rockets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Rockets lost to the Lakers on Saturday, 107-97. Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in seven assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 22 5 7 0 0 4 Alperen Sengun 21 13 5 2 2 3 Aaron Holiday 11 1 3 0 0 1

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun posts 21 points, 9.2 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, making 54% of shots from the field.

VanVleet is averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 assists and 4.2 boards per contest.

Jalen Green's numbers for the season are 19 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.

Dillon Brooks is posting 13.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 22.9 9.8 4.8 1 1.2 1.1 Fred VanVleet 15.5 4.1 8.6 0.7 0.5 2.8 Jalen Green 18.6 4.8 3.8 0.5 0.4 2.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.9 8.4 1.5 0.6 1.1 1.4 Dillon Brooks 12.2 2.5 1.6 0.8 0.1 1.6

