The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alperen Sengun and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Space City Home Network and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132)

The 22.5-point over/under for Sengun on Wednesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 1.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Get Sengun gear at Fanatics!

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 16.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday equals his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (9.5).

VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Wednesday's points prop for Jalen Green is 20.5. That's 1.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Green has averaged 3.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 29.9 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 0.4 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (29.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 17.5-point total set for Chet Holmgren on Wednesday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

He grabs eight rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Holmgren's assists average -- 2.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.