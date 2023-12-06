The Houston Rockets (8-9) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSOK.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 47% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

Houston is 6-5 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Rockets' 110.1 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Houston is 3-4 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Rockets are putting up more points at home (111.9 per game) than on the road (108.0). And they are conceding less at home (98.6) than away (117.0).

Houston is giving up fewer points at home (98.6 per game) than away (117.0).

At home the Rockets are averaging 25.1 assists per game, 2.4 less than away (27.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Injuries