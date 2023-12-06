Rockets vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (8-9) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rockets vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-1.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played five games this season that finished with a combined score above 225.5 points.
- The average over/under for Houston's matchups this season is 217.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Houston has compiled a 12-5-0 record against the spread.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.
- Houston has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|10
|52.6%
|119.7
|229.8
|111.4
|218.6
|229.8
|Rockets
|5
|29.4%
|110.1
|229.8
|107.2
|218.6
|220.5
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Rockets have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .889 (8-1-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).
- The Rockets average just 1.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Thunder give up to opponents (111.4).
- Houston has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|12-5
|9-5
|6-11
|Thunder
|15-4
|8-2
|11-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Rockets
|Thunder
|110.1
|119.7
|26
|5
|5-2
|14-1
|3-4
|13-2
|107.2
|111.4
|3
|9
|10-3
|9-2
|8-5
|8-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.