The Houston Rockets (8-7) clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.9 points, 9.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Jalen Green averages 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor and 38.0% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks posts 13.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeff Green averages 5.9 points, 0.5 assists and 2.3 boards.

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also averages 2.4 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Thunder are getting 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this year.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Williams gives the Thunder 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while posting 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rockets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Rockets Thunder 110.0 Points Avg. 118.6 105.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.9 46.9% Field Goal % 49.3% 35.7% Three Point % 40.3%

