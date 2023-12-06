On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (8-9) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSOK.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Thunder matchup.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Space City Home Network and BSOK Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +159 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 119.7 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 110.1 points per game, 26th in league, and conceding 107.2 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +48 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 229.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 218.6 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 15-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston is 12-5-0 ATS this season.

Rockets and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +30000 +8000 - Thunder +5000 +2000 -

