The Houston Cougars (6-0) will face the Rice Owls (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rice vs. Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Players to Watch

Jamal Shead: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK LJ Cryer: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK J'wan Roberts: 8.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Ja'Vier Francis: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Emanuel Sharp: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston Players to Watch

Shead: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cryer: 15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Roberts: 8.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Francis: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Sharp: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Houston Stat Comparison

Houston Rank Houston AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 176th 75.8 Points Scored 77.0 158th 2nd 49.8 Points Allowed 83.8 344th 51st 38.2 Rebounds 31.4 263rd 11th 14.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 205th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 8.6 85th 130th 14.3 Assists 15.6 84th 24th 8.5 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.