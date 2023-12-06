Wednesday's game between the No. 6 Houston Cougars (8-0) and Rice Owls (3-5) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 82-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Rice vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Rice 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-23.3)

Houston (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Houston has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Rice, who is 2-5-0 ATS. The Cougars are 1-7-0 and the Owls are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 77.0 points per game, 135th in college basketball, while conceding 79.5 per contest, 331st in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential.

The 33.1 rebounds per game Rice accumulates rank 180th in the nation, 1.4 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents collect.

Rice knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (174th in college basketball) at a 31.1% rate (258th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

Rice has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.5 (86th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

